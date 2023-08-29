John Cena to make his WWE return sooner than expected? Top RAW star may find a friend in him

John Cena is poised to make a much-anticipated return to WWE on the September 1, 2023 edition of SmackDown. Notably, he's also scheduled to participate in a tag team match at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, where he and Seth Rollins will team up against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Adding to the excitement, WWE has announced Cena's apparent full-time return, with appearances on seven consecutive episodes of SmackDown starting from September 15, 2023, to October 27, 2023.

There's even speculation that Cena's return could potentially happen before the scheduled SmackDown appearance. The opportunity arises due to the 16-time world champion's involvement in the tag team match in India.

This could trigger a situation on tonight's edition of the red brand where the Judgment Day might team up with Shinsuke Nakamura to attack Seth Rollins, which could prompt Cena to unexpectedly intervene along with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

John Cena and Seth Rollins set to be in a tag team match in India

Such a scenario could lead to an eight-man tag team main event, contingent on whether The Judgment Day teams up with Nakamura. The outcome of this match would likely build anticipation for Cena and Rollins' tag team action at Superstar Spectacle 2023.

The prospect of Cena's unexpected return on tonight's edition of WWE RAW will surely add more excitement and anticipation among fans.

John Cena's upcoming appearance on WWE SmackDown

Recently, WWE has announced that John Cena will seemingly be returning to his full-time role in the upcoming weeks, as he is set to appear on seven consecutive editions of the blue brand.

The details on Cena's appearance dates and venue are given as such:

Friday, September 1 – Hershey, Pa. – The Giant Center

Friday, September 15 – Denver Co. – Ball Arena

Friday, September 22 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, September 29 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Friday, October 6 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

Friday, October 13 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Friday, October 20 – San Antonio – AT&T Center

Friday, October 27 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum

The announcement of Cena's return has filled fans with excitement, as it has been a long time since we have seen John Cena on television to this extent.

Additionally, John Cena is set to appear on the go-home edition of Fastlane 2023, which opens up the possibility of the Cenation Leader having a match at that premium live event.

It will also be interesting to see who the company will book Cena against during his full-time return to the blue brand.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE