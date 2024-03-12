John Cena must return at WrestleMania 40 to aid a close friend (It's not Cody Rhodes)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are just some of WWE's most notable faces in recent history, and they could both be appearing at WrestleMania 40. While the latter already has a set main event spot, the former's status for the event is still unknown. However, the Hollywood actor could still play a significant role in the main event for another reason.

Cody Rhodes is set for a major main event at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch against Roman Reigns, but also a tag team match with Seth Rollins vs. The Tribal Chief and The Rock. On the other hand, John Cena could appear at the event, but it may not be enough to build a storyline. Interestingly, The Cenation Leader may already have an angle set by his friend Randy Orton.

Like Cena, The Viper still doesn't have a set spot at WrestleMania 40 yet. However, he is involved in a storyline against Logan Paul, and both men could face off at the event for the United States Championship. Since The Maverick has proved in the past that he could have people in his corner to help him succeed, Randy could call John too for backup.

In the past, Orton revealed that he would want to face John Cena at WrestleMania for the World title. Although this won't be exactly the scenario Randy wanted, a simple appearance by John at the event could lead to it.

John returning at 'Mania could see both stars rekindle their relationship on-screen, acknowledge their history, and give fans a sense of nostalgia. It could even lead to Cena vs. Logan, a match previously rumored for last year's event. In this way, if John and Randy do come around to face each other at WrestleMania in the future, there is already an established recent history.

Is Cody Rhodes interested in facing John Cena?

John Cena and Randy Orton have shared the ring several times

John and Cody have a good relationship both on-screen and off-screen. Cena has endorsed Rhodes multiple times, but it looks like that won't prevent them from a potential match in the future.

In the past, Cody Rhodes revealed that he asked John for one more match between them. Still, if it doesn't happen, The American Nightmare is glad to be able to learn from Cena.

What is John Cena's reported status for WrestleMania 40?

Despite being a busy Hollywood actor and filming for the second season of Peacemaker, John will do his best to be free for The Grandest Stage of Them All. It was also shared that plans for him at the event are for "something fun, short, and memorable."

It would be interesting to see if John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be some of the stars present at WrestleMania 40.

