John Cena needs to consider feuding with top SmackDown star at WrestleMania 40

John Cena has nowadays become the talk of the town among fans as the WWE Universe is anticipating the potential return of The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 40. The buzz surrounds Cena's probable return initiated from his recent interviews where the 16x World Champion teased a 'Mania return.

However, if things come to fruition, then John Cena needs to consider feuding with LA Knight for The Shows of the Shows. The Megastar is currently working on SmackDown, where he is engaged in a rivalry with AJ Styles. Things between Styles and Knight heated up when the 41-year-old star cost The Phenomenal One the Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Later, as a result, the former WWE Champion interfered during the Elimination Chamber match and attacked The Megastar, leading to the latter being eliminated from the match. Despite this, the Stamford-based Promotion is yet to announce a WrestleMania match for the former Million Dollar Champion. This sparks the assumption that Cena and Knight will have a showdown at The Showcase of Immortals.

Fans wanted to witness this dream contest since last year, when The Cenation Leader and The Megastar were seen in a bit of conflict, especially at Payback 2023, where Cena became the Special Guest referee for Knight's match. However, both the stars teamed up later to defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023.

With the two having an interesting past, a match between them is indeed something fans would love to see. Furthermore, it also helps to escalate the position of LA Knight in the company.

John Cena teased his 17th World Title reign

Besides teasing his participation at WrestleMania 40, The Cenation Leader also dropped a major hint about winning his 17x World Championship in the Stamford-based Promotion.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, the 16x World Champion was asked which WWE Championship reign is his favorite one. In response, Cena stated, “My next one.” The response from John Cena took the internet by storm, with fans already predicting the ways in which Cena might gain this impressive accolade. This also adds an extra layer of excitement among fans who are anticipating the veteran's comeback.

However, despite all this, only time will tell whether John Cena will be able to break all the records and cement himself as the 17x World Champion in the history of WWE.

Do you want to see Cena win another WWE Title and break Ric Flair's legendary record? Sound off using the discuss button.

