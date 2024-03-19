John Cena needs to have a serious talk with Triple H before his next WWE opponent is decided; there's a problem

John Cena is a living legend in the world of pro wrestling. Those who disagree probably need a crash course on professional wrestling to realize the extent of Cena's contribution to the industry.

When Cena was a young superstar, WWE gave him the push he needed to become a world champion. He defeated several legends of the industry and went past various obstacles to ultimately become The Champ. At that point, he needed the wins to ensure he got over with the fans.

It's a different story today, and he doesn't need wins to be popular with the crowd anymore. The company recently made use of Cena's stardom to put over younger superstars. That begs the question of whether WWE has lived up to its end of the bargain!

The Leader of Cenation will in all likelihood return to WWE for one last feud at least. Before that, he might want to have a discussion with Triple H about his continuous defeats not amounting to anything substantial. The Champ was defeated by Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, leading fans to wonder why the legend putting Theory over has not culminated into something more exciting for the youngster yet.

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Solo Sikoa defeated Cena in one of the biggest PLEs outside of the United States, and yet The Enforcer hasn't been given a storyline or a position that has led to him riding the glory of defeating Cena.

Keeping that in mind, The Champ probably needs to discuss with Triple H about seeing any more losses if the younger superstars won't receive the push that comes with defeating a legend of his stature.

John Cena did a hilarious skit during Oscars 2024

The Oscars 2024 was a sensation in Hollywood, and fans across the globe tuned in to witness the award ceremony. Among the presenters, there was one was John Cena. However, it wasn't a usual segment for The Champ.

Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena enacted a segment where Kimmel brought up the time someone had streaked across the stage, reminding Cena that the latter was supposed to do the same. However, The Champ backed out last minute and made his way to the mic, barely covered and with the help of the envelope he was holding.

Actors and other personalities sitting across the audience thoroughly enjoyed the skit, and John Cena gained a significant number of social media followers soon after!

Do you think WWE is utilizing Cena's defeats against the younger generation well? Sound off!