John Cena reacts to major rumors around his WWE future: Why did The Champ take this step?

John Cena recently had the WWE Universe in a frenzy after hinting at a potential retirement, citing his long-standing singles match victory drought of over 2000 days. This revelation was followed by a confrontational encounter with Solo Sikoa, fueling speculation about their impending clash at the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel.

However, amid the speculations of Cena retiring soon after his recent tease, the Cenation Leader apparently addressed the retirement rumors, reassuring his fans about his future in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent Instagram post, the 16-time World Champion shared a snapshot of a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, effectively dispelling concerns regarding his departure from WWE. Through this post, John Cena made it clear that he has no plans to leave the company and isn't going anywhere despite the retirement speculation.

Cena's Instagram announcement surprised many, especially with his impending final appearance on the blue brand scheduled for the upcoming WWE SmackDown. Furthermore, the Crown Jewel 2023 event will mark the conclusion of the Cenation Leader's current run with the company as per his announced schedule.

However, if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike does come to an end, then it might potentially lead Cena to consider extending his tenure in WWE. This decision would undoubtedly delight his affectionate fans.

Solo Sikoa's reaction to John Cena after SmackDown

Following John Cena's vocal challenge, Solo Sikoa promptly responded, sparking an intense confrontation between the two heavyweight contenders. Despite Jimmy Uso's intervention to aid his fellow Bloodline member, Jey Uso emerged to restore the balance, leading to Cena delivering an emphatic Attitude Adjustment to Solo, leaving a resounding statement in the process.

Although Solo Sikoa faced a setback in their recent confrontation, he took to Instagram to share a cryptic message, posting a picture capturing his intense confrontation with Cena, hinting at a potential retaliation in the future.

With tensions running high, all signs indicate a showdown between Cena and Solo at the highly anticipated Crown Jewel, WWE's forthcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Roman Reigns is defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at the event, further adding to the excitement.

For those eager to witness the action, Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled to unfold on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the prestigious Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, as John Cena will likely face the Bloodline Enforcer in a first-time-ever clash.