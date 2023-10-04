John Cena to retire after losing to WWE's next big main event star at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is a busy man right now. The WWE legend is set to appear on SmackDown, Fastlane, and next week's episode of NXT. He will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner as he takes on Bron Breakker.

A confrontation between the second-generation star and Cena could cause some buzz. The 16-time world champion will remain in WWE until Crown Jewel, with the Saudi Arabia show being used to write him off for a while. But what if it is used to write him off permanently instead?

It isn't impossible that John Cena will wrestle his final match at Crown Jewel, but if he does, Breakker might be the perfect guy to retire him. Next week's episode of NXT can set up the match, ultimately leading to a passing of the torch moment.

The fact that Paul Heyman is managing the second-generation star proves that WWE is looking to strap the rocket onto him, but what are Bron Breakker's chances of actually retiring Cena at Crown Jewel?

The prospect of The Cenation Leader retiring anywhere other than WrestleMania is unlikely. The Hollywood star will probably have his final match at The Show of Shows, be it in 2024 or beyond. So, while WWE could very well book Breakker to end Cena's career, it may happen at WrestleMania 40 or 41 instead.

John Cena recently hinted at retiring from WWE soon

John Cena's first match of his current WWE run came in India. He headlined the Superstar Spectacle live event in Hyderabad, teaming with Seth Rollins against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

During his visit, Cena spoke about his in-ring future on the Namastey India Special, broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The 16-time world champion doesn't know how long he can wrestle, which is why he decided to make the trip to India.

Find out what John Cena said:

"I'm leaning towards 50, and I don't know how much longer I will be physically able to do it. I haven't been here since 2006, this is the first time I've performed here, and as my career hits the 21-year-old mark, I didn't know if I was gonna have another chance," said Cena.

It remains to be seen if Cena will continue to compete in the ring following WrestleMania 40. Whenever the Hollywood star decides to call it a day, Bron Breakker may be waiting in the wings to take him down.

