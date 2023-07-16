John Cena to return and cost massive name a win at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility

There have been murmurs of John Cena making his blockbuster return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then The Cenation Leader could make a potential comeback to confront Logan Paul at the event.

As you may know, The Maverick is involved in a program with Ricochet on the red brand. The duo were involved in a heated exchange this week on RAW. Given how things unfolded, it seems the pair could lock horns with each other for a one-on-one match at The Biggest Party of Summer.

If that happens, then John Cena could make his presence felt during the match to cost Logan the win. For those unaware, the YouTube sensation was rumored to clash with Big Match John at the upcoming PLE. However, that could not come to fruition.

Nonetheless, WWE could lay down the breadcrumbs for a future match between the pair on August 5. The creative team could have The Maverick try and use unfair means in his potential match at the PLE, only for The Cenation Leader to return and confront him.

Cena's interference could cost Logan a win, laying down the foundations for a high-profile match between the duo down the line.

John Cena made a surprise return at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month

In a surprising turn of events, John Cena made his blockbuster WWE return at Money in the Bank on July 1. The Cenation Leader acknowledged the UK fans and teased WrestleMania coming to London.

However, the former WWE Champion was soon confronted by Grayson Waller at the event. Waller fired verbal volleys at Big Match John before getting involved in a physical confrontation with him.

While the segment received positive feedback from the WWE Universe, WWE veteran Jim Cornette is of a different opinion. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he said:

"He's [Grayson Waller] playing a heel. Either they're telling him to do this or this is the kind of stuff he wants to do but it's totally fake because it's obvious that he's trying to be a heel on purpose because Grayson Waller would not talk to John Cena like he was a jobber. It works if two guys are on the same level or if John was the main event guy from 15 years ago, and this is the main event guy now. It's a nobody here telling a movie star off."

On another note, the company seems high on Grayson Waller, and some huge things could be in store for him in the future.

Do you want John Cena to return at SummerSlam?