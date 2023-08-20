John Cena to return and dethrone a current champion in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is a 16-time world champion and a real-life role model for many. He has nearly done everything in the Stamford-based promotion except winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, that could change shortly.

For those unaware, John Cena recently shared a picture of Gunther with the IC Championship on Instagram. While it could be that the former WWE Champion was acknowledging The Ring General's dominant title reign, many believe that Cena has teased a potential feud against Gunther for the latter's gold.

Cena's last major appearance on WWE TV came at Money in the Bank, where he was involved in a war of words with Grayson Waller. Following that, Big Match John sent a video message to Edge on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He thanked his former rival for his contributions to the company. While Cena was rumored to return at SummerSlam 2023, it didn't happen.

Given the recent tease and the ongoing strike in Hollywood, it wouldn't be surprising if Cena returns to target The Ring General in the coming weeks. There have been murmurs of Gunther losing his title soon to move up to the main event scene. Hence, The Cenation Leader could be the one to finally dethrone The Ring General and become a Grand Slam Champion.

Gunther shared his thoughts on a potential dream match against John Cena

Since joining the main roster last year, Gunther has faced numerous veterans, including Rey Mysterio and Sheamus.

In an interview with Steve Fall's Ten Count, the Imperium leader said he would love to lock horns with John Cena in a WWE ring.

“Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. Obviously, that’s something I would love to do. John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Speculations of a blockbuster dream match between The Ring General and The Cenation Leader have been doing the rounds since the former's main roster debut. Will it eventually materialize? Only time will tell.

