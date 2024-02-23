John Cena to return and fight 33-year-old star at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential hint

John Cena may not be a full-time superstar anymore, but he still ensures to visit WWE. Although he has inspired many superstars, he has also been deemed an enemy by some of them. Interestingly, one of them is somebody he already met before.

WWE recently held a press event in Australia ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber. One of the stars who appeared at the show was the country's very own Grayson Waller. During his appearance, he insulted John Cena by saying the latter sucks. Interestingly, this simple insult could lead to something more at WrestleMania 40.

Both men already had a history together in July when Grayson interrupted John's surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in London. During the exchange, Waller voted against bringing WrestleMania to London but suggested it should be in Australia instead. They got physical, but it was Cena who came out on top.

Grayson's sudden mention of John at the event was certainly interesting, even if it was making fun of the latter. This could indicate that Grayson still hasn't forgotten their previous interactions.

The 33-year-old is also the type of star John usually faces in his recent returns. He has been more involved with newer and younger stars in his recent feuds, much like Grayson's current partner Austin Theory, who faced John last year at 'Mania. This connection could also lead to another face-off as Grayson's form of "revenge" for his friend.

In what way did Grayson Waller say he defeated John Cena?

John Cena and Grayson Waller's meeting in London last year

The upcoming Australian Premium Live Event is a big deal for the superstars, but much more for its countrymen on the card. Interestingly, this was the leverage Grayson used against Cena.

While speaking with Alex McCarthy of the Main Sport, Grayson Waller recalled the moment he shared with John in the UK. He pointed out that four months later, there is no PLE in the UK but one in Australia. Due to this, he stated that he could defeat John Cena. He even added that the Australian fans will surely thank him for the work he did.

What will Grayson Waller do at the WWE Elimination Chamber?

Unlike some of the Australian stars on the card, like Rhea Ripley and Indi Hartwell, Grayson won't be in action. He will host the Grayson Waller Effect and have Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as his guest.

It would be interesting to see if John Cena will have time for WrestleMania 40 and who he will possibly share the ring with.