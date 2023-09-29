John Cena to reunite with former fierce rival after 20 years against The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Last week on SmackDown, John Cena was brutally beaten down by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Prior to the assault on Cena, The Bloodline members took out AJ Styles, which has possibly ruled out The Phenomenal One from being Cena's partner at Fastlane. As a result, Cena will be looking for a new partner to take on The Bloodline at the PLE.

While several superstars could answer the call to team up with John Cena, a popular face might appear on SmackDown to team with the leader of Cenation. The popular face in question is 10-time World Champion Brock Lesnar. As a designated free agent, Lesnar could be the one who comes to Cena's aid.

After his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar showed respect to The American Nightmare, contrasting with his heel persona up till that point. Hence, given Lesnar once betrayed Rhodes against The Bloodline, he could team up with Cena to right that wrong.

This angle also fits well with fans wanting Lesnar to appear at Crown Jewel. If Brock teams up with Cena, the Stamford-based promotion could book something with the duo at the PLE scheduled to take place in Saudi. While this angle is speculative, if it takes place, it will be nostalgic to see Cena and Lesnar team up for the first time in 20 years.

LA Knight was originally scheduled to help John Cena

Over the years, John Cena has grown to become one of WWE's biggest faces ever. Hence, when the 16-time champion was being thrashed by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, the segment left the WWE Universe upset. While many expected someone to come and save Cena, unfortunately, no one made the move.

However, that wasn't how things were supposed to go. As per reports, LA Knight was supposed to interfere and save John Cena. But, medical reasons ruled out The Mega Star from making his appearance on the blue brand. After the show, it was revealed that Knight had contracted COVID-19.

This development was disappointing for Knight and the WWE Universe. In recent months, the 40-year-old has been one of WWE's biggest rising stars. From huge pops to merch sales, Knight has dominated the game in every aspect. Taking all this into consideration, if he had to appear to save Cena, The Mega Star may have received the biggest pop of his career.

The segment would have also given LA Knight the push he needs. In recent times, Knight has been all over the place. From winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal to facing The Miz, he has constantly been on an upward trajectory. However, nothing would have compared to the push he would have gotten teaming up with Cena.

