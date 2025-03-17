John Cena to reveal why he turned heel on Cody Rhodes during WWE RAW? Twist explored

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof on tonight's RAW, for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2025 where The Champ turned heel on The American Nightmare. The betrayal and shock have taken over the Undisputed WWE Champion, and he is ready to take on the 16-time world champion at WrestleMania 41.

All that fans know about The Franchise Player's heel turn so far is that he sold his soul to The Rock and allied with the veteran. There is no information about what prompted him to make this decision and what The People's Champ said to convince him.

On tonight's RAW, one can expect Cody Rhodes to ask these questions to John Cena. The American Nightmare is desperate for answers, and so is the WWE Universe. However, The Leader of The Cenation doesn't seem to be in the mood to answer any questions about the heel turn. Just like he did at the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, it's possible Cena will pick up the mic to answer Rhodes but will drop it in the middle of the ring and walk away with a stern expression.

Cena's reasons for embracing the dark side might remain a mystery until he dethrones Cody Rhodes and becomes a 17-time world champion. It could be one of the ways to keep the audience on the hook following WrestleMania 41.

WWE may have hinted that John Cena is winning at WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe wants The Champ to win at The Showcase of The Immortals. It's his last WrestleMania and winning the record-breaking 17th world championship would be the perfect ending to his WrestleMania legacy.

Interestingly, the company may have dropped hints that Cena is dethroning Cody Rhodes at the premium live event. The Champ has been advertised for Backlash alongside Randy Orton, possibly hinting that The Viper will be his first challenger for the championship.

Furthermore, John Cena is advertised for the SmackDown after The Show of Shows as well. This can be another hint that he will win the championship and address the fans for the first time as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

