John Cena's next rival was hidden in plain sight all along? WWE star already has evidence for a feud against the 16-time world champion

WWE fans have been dealing with much sorrow lately due to the tragic passing of both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. While nothing can ever make up for such major losses, some good news is on the horizon to give the audience something to look forward to: John Cena is returning next week.

The former 16-time world champion is set to appear on the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Exactly what the Hollywood star may do isn't yet known, but there's a chance that a new rivalry will either begin or be teased on the program.

While dozens of WWE stars would love the opportunity to feud with Cena, there is one man who could do so that very few would expect. Jimmy Uso could interrupt The Face That Runs The Place next week, and they could have a nine-month-old video to point back to as the launching point.

When John Cena returned to WWE at the end of last year for a tag team match against Roman Reigns, he was seen hanging out with Jimmy Uso before giving a comical stare to the camera for the sake of the TikTok. While it was meant to be humorous, there could be more to it.

The video may be referenced on SmackDown. Jimmy could interrupt Cena and begin running the legend down verbally. It could then be revealed that he had become friendly with John simply as a means to eventually betray him, just like he did to his twin Jey Uso.

Given that Jey is the man dubbed "Main Event," who better for Jimmy to challenge and try to take out than one of the biggest main eventers ever in John Cena? If he beats John, he could ride a bigger wave of momentum than Jey ever had.

John Cena will also be competing at a WWE event in India

John Cena's upcoming appearance on Friday Night SmackDown won't be the only time the WWE Universe can see the 16-time world champion. At least not for a select portion of the audience.

The former United States Champion will be in action live at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in the Hyderabad suburb of Gachibowli, India, for Superstar Spectacle 2023. The big show will take place on September 8, 2023.

Cena's opponent for the big show isn't yet known, however. Some believe he could work with Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, or Gunther. Fans may find out more upon his return to SmackDown next Friday.

Beyond John Cena battling a mystery opponent, a second match has been announced for WWE Superstar Spectacle. This match has championship implications and could potentially shake the company up.

Sanga and Veer Mahaan of Indus Sher will take on the reigning Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The pair will be defending their coveted tag team gold.

The likes of Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Odyssey Jones, Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Becky Lynch have also been announced for the event. Of course, the card is subject to change.

