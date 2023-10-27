John Cena's potential WrestleMania 40 opponent to confront him on WWE SmackDown tonight? How it can happen

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature another appearance of John Cena, but he might meet a new face during the episode. The upcoming show is advertised as Cena's final appearance of his 2023 return, and it could leave doors open for a potential WrestleMania 40 build.

It's still unknown what John Cena will do on WWE SmackDown tonight, but he will most likely accompany LA Knight for his contract signing against Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and The Megastar will meet each other at Crown Jewel for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout. Another star who may appear in tonight's episode is Logan Paul, who is in a feud with Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. However, The Cenation Leader and The Maverick's paths almost crossed in the company.

Logan Paul was one of the many stars who wanted to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The YouTuber even pitched the idea to Triple H, but the match never came to fruition. Although the feud never happened despite some positive reactions, tonight's WWE SmackDown could potentially set a program for WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

The October 27, 2023, episode could see both men have a confrontation backstage. Paul could even warn Cena about Knight, whom Logan had a minor feud with en route to this year's Money in the Bank event.

Will Logan Paul vs. John Cena be a successful match to book?

Austin Theory reigned supreme against Cena at WrestleMania 39

Cena's recent returns are primarily composed of him helping build younger stars, much like Austin Theory. This angle is just one of a few reasons why Rene Dupree thinks a bout between them will be successful.

While on Cafe de Rene, Dupree said that the feud between both WWE SmackDown stars could draw money and create buzz. Logan generates immense heat and knows how to handle himself, while John is already a successful wrestler and a "made man."

"I mean if that's gonna draw money. If they thing that's gonna create buzz and I guess it would, right? Logan Paul knows how to get himself over and he's proven that he's a hell of an athlete and Cena is a made man. So, I could see it, yeah."

What was the rumored reaction to a feud between the two WWE SmackDown stars?

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE turned down Paul's idea to face off with Cena. However, rumors of a clash between them began around November and December of last year. John Cena failed to win against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, while Logan went head-to-head with Seth Rollins, but he was also unsuccessful.

It remains to be seen what will transpire on tonight's Friday Night SmackDown.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.