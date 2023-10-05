John Cena's real tag team partner to be revealed at WWE Fastlane? Hint: It's not LA Knight

John Cena is set to face off against The Bloodline this weekend at WWE Fastlane. Last Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight came to Cena's aid, revealing he would be his partner for the high-profile tag team match.

The Bloodline has already set the tone for anyone who offers to be Cena's partner. Hence, it's highly likely that LA Knight could be taken out ahead of Fastlane, leaving Cena to compete in a handicap match.

Expand Tweet

If Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso can neutralize LA Knight, a WWE legend could take his place and exact revenge on The Bloodline. Randy Orton could be in a position where he might return to team up with Cena since the two have their own history. Moreover, the heel stable sidelined him from active competition in May 2022, giving The Viper a solid reason to combine forces with The Cenation leader.

Following Matt Riddle's WWE release, Orton's return is somewhat uncertain, but it would make sense for him to come back in some capacity to take out his long-time rivals.

Randy Orton could be looking to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The updates surrounding Randy Orton have been positive since he was recently spotted at the Performance Center. A tag team match would be the perfect way for him to be reintroduced to the ring after more than a year away.

Fastlane appears to be missing star power, with Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Gunther not set to defend their titles as part of the show.

Randy Orton's surprise return could be the main reason why the company is reluctant to add more star power to the upcoming event. This could eventually lead to The Viper challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at a significant event like Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think Randy Orton will return to partner John Cena at Fastlane? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.