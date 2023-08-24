John Cena's WWE SmackDown return to set up his match in India? What fans can expect

John Cena is set to wrestle for the first time in India next month at WWE Superstar Spectacle. Before this, he is set to appear on that week's SmackDown episode. A major name like Cena only deserves a megastar to step up to him.

Before the Stamford-based promotion will travel to India, they will first take a trip to Pennsylvania for SmackDown on September 1. John Cena will also participate in that show, but it's still unknown what he'll be doing. One star that could be available to set up a match is LA Knight, and there are multiple reasons for this possibility.

The Megastar may be feuding with The Miz, but their feud could conclude at the Payback Premium Live Event. Knight appears on both SmackDown and RAW brand, ensuring that he could promote or call out the Peacemaker actor leading up to Superstar Spectacle. LA Knight also has a massive fanbase in India so everything can work out well.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place on September 8, 2023, at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium located in Hyderabad, India.

When did the initial idea of LA Knight vs. John Cena occur?

Cena during WrestleMania 39.

John Cena's first bout in the Stamford-based promotion this year was on WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory. However, another name thrown around to be his opponent for the event was LA Knight.

When reports emerged that John Cena would perform at SoFi Stadium, fans pitched many names. One of them was the former Max Dupri, who acknowledged this by retweeting a fan's suggestion. The likes of Gunther and Logan Paul also expressed interest in facing the wrestling legend.

Although Knight vs. Cena did not happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the latter recognized the former's impact on social media by posting his photo on Instagram in June.

What happened the last time John Cena was scheduled for WWE India?

The Stamford-based promotion had a tour of India in 2016 with Cena as one of the stars featured. However, he had to pull out after undergoing a shoulder injury. The person who stepped in was Roman Reigns, who fought Big Show on the first night and Rusev on the second.

The Cenation Leader's appearance for WWE Superstar Spectacle is special for fans and the superstar himself. It remains to be seen who he will share the ring with.

