John Cena's WWE SmackDown segment reminded us of an iconic feud from 16 years ago

WWE SmackDown this week was an explosive show. It featured the returns of The Rock and Pat McAfee, stable warfare, two Grand Slam Champions clashing, with Asuka and Bayley going at it, and an intense ending.

John Cena was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect to close the show. Jimmy Uso interfered before Cena could reply to Waller. This interference kicked off a chain of events, with Solo Sikoa coming out, and the segment ending up in a skirmish, which also featured an AJ Styles appearance.

At one point, Solo and John were brawling, which could mean the two may have a big-time bout in the near future. This is exciting, as there's a lingering sense of nostalgia seeing them face-to-face. In many ways, Solo resembles Umaga, Cena's old rival.

Umaga and John Cena feuded 16 years ago. Their most notable, and most engaging bout, was a Last Man Standing Match at the 2007 Royal Rumble. The brutal fight is often considered to be the Samoan's best match, and one of Cena's most underrated bouts throughout his entire WWE career.

Solo shares many similarities with Umaga. First and foremost, the Samoan stars are related, and thus part of the same bloodline. Much of Sikoa's moveset is done in honor of the late-great Umaga, including the running attack in the corner and the Samoan Spike. The taped up thumb is also paying homage.

While Umaga and Solo Sikoa are different performers, seeing The Face That Runs The Place face-to-face with Solo was definitely a fun trip down memory lane. Could the two put on an epic clash similar to that of which John had 16 years ago?

Jimmy Uso's Bloodline status has the WWE Universe hooked

While Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso got into a show ending brawl with John Cena and AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown, there is more to the story than meets the eye.

It was just a few months ago when Jimmy forcefully left The Bloodline, hitting the Superkick on Roman Reigns. He then convinced Jey to also leave. Then, Jimmy shocked the world at SummerSlam by costing his twin brother the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Many wondered if Jimmy was in cahoots with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo, but he declined the chance to re-join The Bloodline. Instead, Jimmy claimed he cost Main Event Jey Uso the win to help his brother avoid becoming like their cousin.

Now, just weeks later, Jimmy is trying to re-join the group. Roman has seemingly rescinded his offer to allow Uso back into the stable, but Jimmy continues to try to curry favor. What exactly will happen?

Is Jimmy playing Paul Heyman and Solo? What will happen when Roman Reigns eventually returns to Friday Night SmackDown? There's a lot of questions regarding Jimmy Uso's future in the family.

