John Cena's WWE 'stalker' to finally get a match against him? Piecing together the clues so far

John Cena kicked off SmackDown to talk about the events that transpired with The Bloodline the previous week. He called out AJ Styles, who came to his aid last week. They were interrupted by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, who teased an attack on the duo, only to back out at the last minute.

The Cenation Leader has taken on many roles in his current WWE return, including being a special guest referee, event host and backstage interviewer to name a few. However, he has not officially wrestled in a match yet.

Later in the night, Karrion Kross shared a clip on Instagram, where he was spotted backstage, witnessing John Cena's segment in the ring. The clip was in his signature black and white style, and he seemingly had a glaring look on his face. The WWE Universe is no stranger to these vignettes, as Kross often uses it to send his opponents a warning. The last person to be on the receiving end of his wrath was AJ Styles. This could also be a way of the 38-year old wanting to re-ignite his rivalry with The Phenomenal One or kickstart a whole new detour with John Cena.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were drafted to the blue brand in the WWE Draft earlier this year. They have made a few appearances and matches, but nothing very prominent.

Karrion Kross has had John Cena on his radar for quite a while now

Karrion Kross signed with WWE in 2020, but had made an appearance in 2015, in a tag team match. He was mostly active on NXT, where he even held gold. In 2021, he debuted on RAW, where he donned a gladiator persona, but failed to connect with the fans.

Shortly after, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were released from their WWE contracts. In August last year, the couple made their return with a revamped version of their gimmicks, and he started a feud with Drew McIntyre.

During an interaction with BTS Sports in 2021, Karrion Kross reflected on his comments about wanting to 'retire' John Cena, and hoped to work with him someday:

"But having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome. I think it would be a battle of two generations. I attribute a lot of my modern-day inspirations to his generation. I've never met the guy before, but it's very easy to see that he's one of the hardest working people in the history of this industry. He's the reason why a lot of us have jobs today. Personally, it would be an honor to work with him." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Cenation Leader has hinted at potential retirement, after his two decade-long WWE career, with his age being a crucial factor in his decision.

