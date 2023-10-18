John Cena set to leave WWE once again? Reason for no match at Crown Jewel explored 

The company's upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel 2023, has already generated significant anticipation, with a high-profile match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship already announced. Additionally, after the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, there have been hints about a potential clash between LA Knight and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the show in Saudi Arabia.

However, the specific direction for the Cenation Leader, John Cena, currently remains unclear. While it was previously reported that a match between Cena and Reigns might occur at Crown Jewel, the current indications suggest a potential match between Reigns and Knight instead.

If Cena does not compete in Saudi Arabia, it could be attributed to his film commitments and the need to prevent any potential injuries. Cena has been cautious in his return, participating only in tag team action and avoiding singles competition.

Furthermore, the anticipated conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike could also play a role in Cena's participation at the event. Despite the possibility of not wrestling, Cena is still advertised for the upcoming Premium Live Event, indicating his continued involvement in the show. According to the current storyline, John Cena might accompany The Megastar in his clash against The Tribal Chief, which is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.

It will be intriguing to see how the company proceeds in the upcoming weeks and how they choose to incorporate Cena into the event.

John Cena possible opponent if he wrestles at Crown Jewel

As the initial stages of the upcoming Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event unfold, the possibility of a match involving John Cena remains on the table. If the Cenation Leader competes on the show, Solo Sikoa could potentially be his opponent for a highly anticipated singles clash. Since Cena's return, he has engaged in multiple intense face-to-face confrontations with the Bloodline Enforcer.

Moreover, earlier rumors hinted at a possible clash between these two in the near future. Therefore, the company might be planning a match between Sikoa and Cena for this year's Saudi Arabia show. Such a match would undoubtedly elevate Sikoa's status as an individual star within the Stamford-based promotion.

Given the ongoing rivalry between Cena and The Bloodline, this match seems to be the perfect opportunity to set up a compelling showdown for the Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

