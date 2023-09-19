John Cena to suffer major loss in first time ever match upon WWE return? The clues are there! 

John Cena is currently playing an active role in the storyline on SmackDown involving AJ Styles and The Bloodline. In a recent edition of the blue brand, The Cenation Leader was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso but found himself a new ally in the form of The Phenomenal. However, it seems like John Cena could potentially suffer a significant loss in his first-ever match against Solo Sikoa.

For those who may not be aware, there are currently reports circulating about WWE planning a singles match between The Bloodline Enforcer and the 16-time world champion. This match could be set up for either Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40. Furthermore, the ongoing storyline on the blue brand is showing signs of tension between these two stars.

There were also rumors about WWE viewing Solo Sikoa as a potential future main event contender in the promotion. This indicates the company's intention to elevate Sikoa's position as an individual star. If a clash between Sikoa and Cena were to take place, Sikoa is highly likely to emerge as the winner.

A victory over John Cena would undoubtedly help raise Solo Sikoa's profile in WWE as an individual star and mark the beginning of his singles career outside of his role as a Bloodline member on SmackDown.

Will John Cena be a part of Fastlane 2023?

WWE Fastlane 2023 is the upcoming Premium Live Event of the company, scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7, at 7:30 PM at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There are rumors of Cena being a part of this Premium Live Event.

Speculations suggest that John Cena and AJ Styles will team up for a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the show.

This potential match was hinted at on the latest edition of SmackDown, where Styles came to Cena's aid against Bloodline members. Furthermore, after the show, The Phenomenal mentioned that Cena and Styles are the new threats to The Bloodline.

One of the significant reasons behind Cena's appearance at Fastlane 2023 could be the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike. Moreover, Cena is also expected to be a part of Crown Jewel 2023, adding further anticipation to his upcoming matches.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline develops in the upcoming episodes, as Cena and Styles seem to have formed an alliance against the Samoan faction.

