John Cena to suffer massive defeat against popular WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing at the possibility

As we are firmly on The Road to WrestleMania XL, fans are curious to see whether John Cena will be a part of this year's Show of Shows. The Cenation Leader made his most recent appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where he suffered a heartbreaking loss to The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

Amid this, recent performances from another young and upcoming star have led to the potential belief that this former NXT Champion might be clashing against the 16-time World Champion at WrestleMania XL.

However, if this scenario does come to fruition, then John Cena could suffer yet another massive defeat to a rising star. After having recently signed up with the blue brand, post his impressive showing at the Men's Royal Rumble match, the company is surely looking to elevate his position within the promotion. This young star is no one other than Bron Breakker.

For those unaware, Bron Breakker wrestled Xyon Quinn in the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, where he emerged the victor in under 10 seconds. This seems like a probable indication of Triple H's intention to push the 26-year-old star in a big way, making a match against Cena highly likely on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A victory over John Cena is something that raises Bron's stocks and will help The Game book The Dog of NXT in a title scenario post-WrestleMania.

John Cena's WrestleMania XL plans update

Besides the speculations regarding Cena vs Breakker, recent reports suggested that the Cenation Leader might be part of this year's Show of Shows, albeit for a short and memorable presence. According to the reports:

"If his acting schedule allows him, the idea is to do something that isn't "deemed a risk" & "something fun, short and memorable and with substance." - (WON)

Prior to this, sources had stated that the 16-time World Champion was looking to be present at 'Mania to make his presence felt at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Previously at WrestleMania 32, the Peacemaker actor had made a short appearance where he aided the Rock against the Wyatt Family. So if these reports come to fruition then a similar instance could be witnessed by the WWE Universe from John Cena on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Overall, the card for WrestleMania 40 seems to be shaping this year's Mania as one of the greatest in history. Moreover, the addition of the Hollywood star to this card will add more excitement to this year's Show of the Shows.

