John Cena to team with his ex-rival for the first time ever on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has had a large target on his back since returning to WWE SmackDown. While he has made quite a few enemies, he could implore the aid of an unlikely ally that fans could get behind despite their past.

John Cena has gotten into the wrong side of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa after his recent return to WWE SmackDown. Fortunately for the veteran, he found a new tag team partner in LA Knight. A tag team match is already confirmed between the four men at Fastlane, but fans could see The Cenation Leader team with Cody Rhodes before the Premium Live Event.

Another match set this weekend is Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Stamford-based promotion has been known to create tag team bouts before a PLE, and an eight-man tag team bout could take place on this week's SmackDown.

Cena could team with Knight, Rhodes, and Jey against Jimmy, Solo, Damian, and Finn. It would be exciting to set the momentum for the superstars and bring in more hype for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

John and Cody had a handful of matches in the past. They mainly faced off as part of The Legacy and Randy Orton's feud with The Cenation Leader.

Did Cody Rhodes challenge John Cena in WWE?

John Cena and Cody Rhodes over the years

The American Nightmare became one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion since returning to the company last year. Due to his status, it's no wonder he is interested in facing a fellow top star.

Cody revealed that he asked John Cena for one more match. However, if it is impossible due to the latter's responsibilities outside of WWE and nearing retirement, Rhodes is still thankful for gaining knowledge from the wrestling veteran.

"I asked John if he does one more... to consider that match. If not though, I'm blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past."

Is John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes discussed by WWE?

Cena and Rhodes are two of WWE's top babyfaces. It would be challenging to pit them against each other, but the company has reportedly discussed the possibility of it during John's recent return.

It would be interesting to see if the paths between Cena and Rhodes will cross and what role they will play to each other once it does.

