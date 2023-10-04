John Cena will never win a 17th World Title? WWE legend's latest comments shed light

John Cena's recent comments, made during the Namaste India Special on Sony Sports Network, have raised questions about his future in WWE and his desire to win a 17th World Championship.

For those unaware, The Cenation Leader is currently a 16-time World Champion and has already tied Ric Flair's record for most World Championships.

However, in his recent remarks during a post-match interview after Superstar Spectacle, Cena emphasized his goal of spreading excitement and entertaining WWE fans worldwide, rather than other stars who are more focused on winning more championships in the company. Further, he also expressed his dedication to entertaining the audience and bringing joy to fans.

"People talk about wanting to win championships, I just wanna spread the excitement that is WWE around the world," said Cena.

Not only this, the 16-time World Champion also hinted at the possibility of retirement, citing his approaching fifty years of age and uncertainty about how much longer he can continue performing at the same level.

Additionally, despite Cena's current full-time run in WWE, there are no indications at the moment that he actively seeks a 17th World Championship in the near future. His focus as of right now appears to be on his role as an entertainer and bringing enjoyment to fans rather than adding to his championship tally.

Who will John Cena face at Fastlane 2023?

John Cena is all set to wrestle this Saturday at Fastlane Premium Live Event. Not only this, Cena is also featured as the sole superstar on this year's official Fastlane poster. For those unaware, The Cenation Leader is set to compete in a tag team match. He will team up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

In the previous edition of SmackDown, John Cena headed towards the show's main event in search of a partner to face the Samoan faction. However, when Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa started assaulting Cena, LA Knight entered the ring to even the odds.

After rescuing the 16-time World Champion, The Megastar signed the Fastlane contract, officially becoming Cena's tag team partner.

The upcoming edition of the blue brand will serve as the final stop before the Fastlane Premium Live Event, and it will be interesting to see how things heat up as we head towards their blockbuster tag team match.

