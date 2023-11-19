Judgment Day to continue recruiting more WWE stars after Drew McIntyre's deal with Rhea Ripley? Analyzing the clues

WWE fans were shocked as this past week's edition of Monday Night RAW came to an end. Drew McIntyre surprisingly turned heel, hitting a brutal Claymore on Jey Uso, and costing both Jey and Cody Rhodes tag team gold. From there, Rhea Ripley was shown walking out on the stage.

It became immediately clear that Drew and Rhea Ripley speaking recently led to a deal of some kind being formed. While McIntyre is yet to be confirmed as a member of The Judgment Day, many believe he has joined the stable. This comes after JD McDonagh was finally allowed in as a full-time member too.

With possibly two new members in the group, one may believe that the faction will cease to grow moving forward. That may not be the case, however, as Dominik Mysterio may be working on recruiting two new members to the WWE stable: Logan Paul and Baron Corbin.

Dirty Dom is the current WWE NXT North American Champion, and thus appears on the white & gold brand also. He was recently seen chatting with the hated Baron Corbin, even helping him win his match against Wes Lee last week.

Meanwhile, Dominik has also formed a unique friendship with Logan Paul. The two despised stars often shout each other out, and even have a mutual enemy in Ricochet. Dirty Dom may be working towards getting both men to join the fearsome stable.

The Judgment Day have a major match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The Judgment Day certainly need all the help they can get, as the stable has a major test ahead of themselves. The stable is set to battle some of the top babyfaces in WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Not only will Judgment Day be in a big multi-man match, but it will held inside of the WarGames cage, making for what should be a violent and brutal affair. Needless to say, a numbers advantage certainly comes in handy.

Team Judgment Day will be represented by Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest. Their opposition will be Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, four of the best babyfaces in the world.

There is speculation that WWE may take the four-on-four bout, and turn it into a five-on-five affair. Drew McIntyre may represent The Judgment Day, while the babyface side will need to attempt to find a fifth member. Could it be a returning Randy Orton? Could Kevin Owens help his friends out? For now, fans will need to wait to find out.

