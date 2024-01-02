Judgment Day member to cost Damian Priest his Money in the Bank cash-in? Exploring potential hint from WWE RAW

Damian Priest once again failed to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE RAW: Day 1. The Archer of Infamy was stopped in his tracks by Drew McIntyre during the World Heavyweight Championship match. Seth Rollins went on to retain his title against The Scottish Warrior.

WWE has teased a cash-in for Priest only for Rollins to either escape with the title or someone else to ruin his moment. Could Triple H book Senor Money in the Bank to finally get the referee to ring the bell only to get his cash-in ruined by a member of The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day member in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio. The former NXT North American Champion tried to help Damian Priest cash-in his contract twice, but failed each time. Dirty Dom might have something to do with the seemingly intentional delays that are seen to ruin his partner’s momentum.

WWE has teased friction between Dirty Dom and Priest on multiple occasions. The Archer of Infamy openly called out Dominik for losing his NXT North American Championship during a segment on WWE RAW that also involved Rhea Ripley.

It remains to be seen if Priest will get another opportunity to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. He has until July to cash-in his briefcase on any title of his choosing.

Damian Priest to announce date of his Money in the Bank cash-in? Looking at the possibility

Damian Priest spent the latter half of 2023 trying to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. He went after Seth Rollins on multiple occasions but failed each time. The repeated failed attempts might convince him to announce a date for his cash-in just like Rob Van Dam did against John Cena years ago.

It is possible that Priest could challenge Seth Rollins to put his title on the line at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Judgment Day star might declare the date during a segment on an episode of RAW in the coming weeks.

Who knows, we might even see a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship come January 27, 2024.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash-in his Money in the Bank contract successfully? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.