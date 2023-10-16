Judgment Day member to be traded to WWE SmackDown by Nick Aldis? Why it is possible

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new general manager of WWE SmackDown on the October 13, 2023, edition of the blue show. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce was made the general manager of RAW.

Upon his arrival, Aldis established himself as babyface by insulting Dominik Mysterio. When Dominik came out to the ring during The National Treasure's introduction, the latter told 'Dirty' Dom he was a big fan of his father, Rey Mysterio. The crowd erupted as The Judgment Day member's face turned red with anger.

Aldis' first official act as SmackDown's general manager was introducing Jey Uso's trade for SmackDown, Kevin Owens. The former world champion could now move Dominik or Finn Balor to the blue brand as a part of a second trade deal. Not only could this break up The Judgment Day, but it might also establish The National Treasure as a credible authority figure.

Furthermore, splitting The Judgment Day could allow its members to enter new storylines. Damian Priest might kickstart a dominant singles run after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley could become a fighting champion in the absence of her stablemates.

Nick Aldis has already sent a message to Dominik Mysterio

As mentioned, Dominik Mysterio interrupted Nick Aldis, even when The Judgment Day didn't have the 'right' to be on SmackDown since Balor and Priest lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Following the show, Aldis sent a message to 'Dirty' Dom. The National Treasure took to social media to ask the North American Champion never to "mess with middle management."

You can view his Instagram post below:

Nick Aldis could continue his budding feud with The Judgment Day by forcing the heel group's members to switch brands on this week's episode of SmackDown. This might lead to the veteran's much-awaited in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion.