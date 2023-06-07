June 6, 2022: On this day Edge saw clearly? Reflecting on unexpected events that turned the WWE legend's life upside down 

2022 was an eventful year for The Rated-R Superstar, Edge. Booked to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38, he secured a victory over Styles thanks to some help from Damian Priest. This led to the Hall of Famer forming a faction with Priest called The Judgment Day.

When this faction was formed, fans were excited as Edge had thrived in factions previously. The Ultimate Opportunist did not disappoint and rose to the occasion once again. At WrestleMania Backlash, the 49-year-old defeated Styles once again, this time with the help of the group's newest member, Rhea Ripley.

The inclusion of Ripley further added to the talents of The Judgment Day. The faction then teased the arrival of another member, which later turned out to be Finn Balor. However, in a shocking turn of events, Balor and the rest of the members turned on Edge, decimating him and putting him out of action for the foreseeable future.

After returning to action, the Hall of Famer vowed to take out the group he had created. This led to a series of matches, with the final one coming at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell bout where Edge defeated Balor.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor revealed why they betrayed Edge

Like most other factions in WWE, The Judgment Day was started with a purpose close to Edge and Priest's. When the faction was formed, The Ultimate Opportunist claimed that the goal of The Judgment Day would be to wipe out anyone who stood in their way to the 'Moutain of Omnipotence.'

Finn Balor addressed the betrayal of the group in a scathing promo and stated that they were tired of playing nice.

"We're tired of playing nice. We're tired of taking orders. That's why we knocked Edge from his pedastal. And removed him from Judgment Day."

Meanwhile, Damian Priest acknowledged that The Judgment Day was formed with the right idea, but somewhere down the line, The Rated-R Superstar's actions contradicted this ideas.

"Edge had the right idea when he started Judgment Day. It was meant to be a movement for those who were tired of living their lives for others. But his actions contradicted his mission statement. He painted himself as our leader and then would tell us to not do as we're told. He sealed his own fate. And now The Judgment Day are all equals."

Check out The Judgment Day's promo below:

The Judgment Day have since been one of the most dominant factions on RAW and have also added Dominik Mysterio to their ranks. It remains to be seen how long their reign of terror will continue.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes