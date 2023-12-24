Karrion Kross to bring about the return of 12-time champion? Exploring the possibility

Karrion Kross seems to be on the path to receiving a major push on SmackDown. During a recent episode of the blue brand, WWE presented a promo in which they hinted at Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being repackaged. The promo aired on SmackDown received a great response from the crowd.

Many members of the WWE Universe are interested in knowing who will the repackaged version of Karrion Kross face. While there are many superstars he could face, there is a chance Kross could bring about the return of a multi-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

The multi-time champion in question is Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been out due to a shoulder injury for a while now. However, as per reports, he is cleared to make his return to SmackDown. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see WWE book a feud between Kross and Sheamus.

A reason why this feud makes sense is because whenever WWE has desired to push a superstar, they have booked that superstar in a feud against the Irish wrestler. Therefore, if Kross can do well against Sheamus, it would make sense for the Stamford-based promotion to further push him.

Karrion Kross recently posted about his new achievement

Until the last episode of SmackDown where his promo aired, Karrion Kross was having a hard time in WWE. The New York-born wrestler was heavily criticized for his rivalries against Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. However, heading into 2024, Kross is looking to change things.

Recently, the SmackDown Superstar achieved a huge milestone, and he posted about the same on social meida. Taking to Instagram, Kross shared a post in which he mentioned that he completed a riding course from Harley Davidson.

"COMPLETE! Thank you very much to @harleydavidson Riding Academy. Now the question is: What should my very •FIRST• motorcycle be? 🏍️ Let me know in the comments! #Motorcycle," Kross shared.

You can check out Karrion Kross' Instagram post below:

While this is indeed a great achievement in his personal life, Kross will look to turn things around in his professional career. Many people in the WWE Universe believe that the SmackDown Superstar has what it takes to succeed in the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, it will be interesting to see if he realizes the same and has a successful run ahead.

Do you think Karrion Kross will be a hit on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

