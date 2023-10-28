Kevin Owens' disdain for WWE stars to accidentally set major plan in motion? Exploring possible series of events 

Kevin Owens is WWE's grumpiest superstar. It is no secret that the former Universal Champion can often be grouchy, if not outright angry, toward most of his co-workers. Two stars particularly annoyed him on SmackDown this week, however.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, a duo collectively known as A-Town Down Under, were talking smack to the former Universal Champion backstage. The move was a mistake for the pair, as he leveled both men with a brutal punch.

While it has to be a cathartic feeling shutting the loudmouths up, it could backfire on Kevin. There's a chance that the two may seek out revenge, but not by fighting him directly. Instead, they could unite with The Judgment Day and make Kevin's best friend in WWE, Sami Zayn.

There's a strong chance that the pair could join the dominant faction. Austin Theory has already expressed interest in possibly joining in the past, recognizing that there is strength in numbers in WWE.

Beyond that, Judgment Day hates Kevin Owens and his best friend Sami Zayn. If A-Town Down Under is mad enough at Kevin for the punch, they could join Judgment Day and cost Sami major victories against the fearsome faction.

The Judgment Day may need to worry about other former WWE Tag Team Champions

While The Judgment Day could continue to have issues with Kevin Owens, they may have more problems ahead of them. There's a chance that new number-one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles have stepped up.

The next pair of contenders may be the duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The New Day members defeated Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Following their victory, the pair appeared on RAW Talk. They made it clear that they want to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Prest for the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles sooner rather than later, even threatening to move to SmackDown if Adam Pearce failed to make the bout.

While their threat may have been in jest, the two want gold. If they do have a title opportunity, Judgment Day could be in big trouble. Few tag teams in or out of WWE have had more success in the division than The New Day.

It could be argued only The Usos can compare in terms of tag team accolades. Could we see new champions in the near future? Only time will tell.

