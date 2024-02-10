Kevin Owens to find unlikely ally to help him in Elimination Chamber qualification match? Potential twist explored

After failing to take the United States Championship away from Logan Paul at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Kevin Owens has another shot at winning gold. However, the journey to reach there will be difficult. On SmackDown last night, it was announced that 12 men will compete in six matches to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

It was further revealed that the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Owens is one of the 12 men who will take part in a qualifying match, and he is all set to face Dominik Mysterio.

While Dominik will have the support of The Judgment Day during this match, Owens could also find an unlikely ally. The ally in question is R-Truth. On SmackDown, Truth confused Kevin Owens for The Miz during a backstage segment.

Hence, if WWE keeps up with this angle where the 54-time 24/7 Champion keeps mistaking Owens to be The Miz, he could very well help the Canadian star beat Dominik Mysterio. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books something along these lines.

Popular star wants Logan Paul to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Logan Paul successfully defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. While Paul went home with the title, his victory wasn't very convincing since he won via disqualification. Hence, a popular name wants to see the YouTuber face KO once again.

The popular name who wants to see this happen is Jake Paul. During an interview, Jake mentioned he did not know what the plan was for Logan Paul going forward. However, he added that if Logan wrestles Owens, he can silence his haters. The YouTuber turned boxer said:

“I don’t know who’s in the cards for him. For me personally, I want him to wrestle Kevin Owens. If he wrestles Kevin Owens, that’s his chance to silence the haters. Obviously, the last time they wrestled, he won by DQ. It’ll be good for him to go get his get-back."

While a match against Owens is a possibility, it will be interesting to see The Maverick explore other options as well. Another interesting opponent for Logan Paul is LA Knight, who deserves to win a singles championship at this point in his career.

