Kevin Owens to leave SmackDown and join major WWE faction on RAW after Sami Zayn attack? Potential move explored

Kevin Owens has been out of control for months now, especially after his heel turn at Bad Blood back in early October. Despite his loss to Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a brutal Ladder Match at Royal Rumble, KO continued to wreak havoc.

This time, he showed up in the final minutes of RAW on Netflix on Monday and assaulted his former best friend, Sami Zayn, hitting him with a piledriver after the latter's loss to CM Punk.

It is unclear why he assaulted Sami, who came to his aid in the Ladder Match against Cody Rhodes, but it seems that Owens was frustrated with Zayn not helping him win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Following Monday's incident, the expectation is that KO and Zayn will collide at WrestleMania 41, but until then, what plans does WWE Creative have for Kevin Owens? The answer to that could be that KO would move to RAW and join a faction whose leader has started a feud with Sami Zayn.

The faction is The Final Testament, and its leader is Karrion Kross. Kross and Zayn had a backstage confrontation Monday on RAW, with Sami telling the leader of The Final Testament that if he continues to go after him, there will be a problem.

Thus, Kevin Owens could align with The Final Testament against Sami Zayn, and it would be interesting to see how the former Intercontinental Champion would react on that occasion.

Sami Zayn addresses Kevin Owens' recent actions on SmackDown

As mentioned above, KO has been out of control, and his actions Monday Night only made things worse for him.

During a recent interview with In The Kliq, Sami Zayn addressed his former friend's actions and made an interesting statement:

"I don’t really know what he’s thinking. I don’t really have time to stop and think about what he’s thinking. I see some of his actions. Do I agree with all of them? No, I understand most of them. I don’t necessarily agree with all of it, you know? Also, here’s the thing, I think the way it affects Kevin to see, let’s say, Cody, teaming with Roman. I don’t know if it affects him the same way when he sees me teaming with Roman. I don’t know that. Maybe it’s worse, maybe it’s better, but those are two very different relationships," Sami said. [h/t 411 Mania]

With that in mind, the question is how much time Zayn will miss following a piledriver from Kevin Owens and what he will do upon his return to take revenge on the former World Champion en route to a match at WrestleMania 41.

