Know all the WWE stars eligible for the first round of the 2024 Draft on SmackDown this week 

The 2024 WWE Draft will start on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown (April 26). A total of 30 superstars will be eligible for the first round and it includes some blockbuster names.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax are just four stars available for RAW or SmackDown to pick up. It will be intriguing to see how the format runs this year as it will be the first draft overseen by Triple H (WWE's Chief Content Officer).

The full 30-superstar list for the first round of the 2024 Draft includes:

Male:

Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga

Paul Heyman

Seth Rollins

Randy Orton

Jey Uso

AJ Styles

LA Knight

Sheamus

Andrade

Chad Gable

Otis

Akira Tozawa

Bron Breakker

Ricochet

Ivar

Cedric Alexander

Ashante Adonis

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Female:

Alba Fyre

Isla Dawn

Maxxine Dupri

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler

Michin

Zoey Stark

It's unknown whether factions such as The Bloodline and Alpha Academy can be drafted collectively or separately. Groups were drafted as a unit during last year's draft with The Judgment Day all drafted to the red brand.

RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will battle it out for some of WWE's biggest talents this Friday. The first half of the 2024 Draft takes place at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

CM Punk will appear on both SmackDown and RAW for the 2024 WWE Draft

CM Punk still appears on WWE TV despite a tricep injury he sustained at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Best in the World is embroiled in a fierce rivalry with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre.

The pair may come to loggerheads this Monday (April 29), given CM Punk will be in the building at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Chicago superstar has been announced for SmackDown and RAW for the Draft.

CM Punk is also eligible to be drafted despite his injury and there is a possibility he heads to NXT. The developmental brand is also taking part in the draft and can draft superstars.

The Voice of the Voiceless has made his voice heard in NXT since returning to the Stamford-based company. He's visited Full Sail University on several occasions and has helped the younger talent looking to get onto the main roster.

Fans can expect to be entertained throughout the Draft with CM Punk appearing. His most recent in-ring promo on RAW saw him exchange words with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins in one of the company's most talked-about segments this year.