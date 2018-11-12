×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kuldeep Yadav reaches career-best in ICC T20 rankings

PTI
NEWS
News
20   //    12 Nov 2018, 16:39 IST

Dubai, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who played a key role in India's series win over West Indies, on Monday leapfrogged 14 places to a career-high 23rd in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Yadav picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 in India's home series 3-0 win over the current T20 champions.

Speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped nine places to break into the Top-20. He is placed at the 19th spot while Jasprit Bumhrah gained five places to be world no 21.

Among the Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma, who led India to the sweep, and opener Shikhar Dhawan made notable improvements.

Sharma (up be three places)is ranked seventh with Dhawan (up by five places) securing the 16th spot.

Pakistan and India retained their first and second place in the team rankings, collecting two and three points respectively. Pakistan moved to 138 points while India have 127 points.

There is no change in the top-four of the all-rounders' list with Australia's Glenn Maxwell leading the field. Mohammad Nabi is second, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy.

Meanwhile, Australia will be involved in all four remaining T20Is later this month. They will play South Africa in a one-off match in Carrara on November 17, before taking on India in a three-match series from November 21-25.

If Australia win all four matches, then they will rise to second position on 126 points. However, if they lose all four matches, then they will end up in sixth position on 112 points.

Similarly, South Africa will gain three points if they win on 17 November, while India will move to 129 points if they win all three matches against Australia

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sportskeeda's WWE Player Rankings (September 15-21)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles reaches 365 days as WWE Champion, on...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who appeared in cartoons
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Are Best Friends In Real-Life
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who started their careers in MMA
RELATED STORY
Top 5 shocking bookings in the history of Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
5 highest attendance figures at non-WrestleMania events...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Curt Hawkins reaches unprecedented milestone in...
RELATED STORY
3 Bad Things that may happen in WWE following Brock...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Moments In SmackDown History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us