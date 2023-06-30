LA Knight copies The Rock and Stone Cold? Megastar opens up before Money in the Bank 2023

One of the participants for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event is LA Knight. The Megastar garnered admiration from fans and professionals due to his charisma and skills. Some believed that this was because he copied the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the star thinks otherwise.

Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023, LA Knight spoke with Ariel Helwani about the comparisons between him, The Rock, and Stone Cold. When asked if he does copy them, the SmackDown star denied this and explained that he admired both of them when he was younger and that his regular speech pattern was due to them.

"When I was in high school, those guys (The Rock and Stone Cold) were my bread and butter. Those are the guys I wanted to be when I was 16, 17 years old. My normal speech pattern every day when I'm talking to you is probably somehow derived from them." [From 00:34 to 00:50]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



hits back at critics who say he's imitating The Rock and Stone Cold



He's the one and only, he is L-A-Knight 🤑



"Those are the guys I wanted to be when I was 16/17, my normal speech pattern is derived from them!" @RealLAKnight hits back at critics who say he's imitating The Rock and Stone Cold

Aside from Knight, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul are set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Is WWE considering making LA Knight the Money in the Bank 2023 winner?

Take a look at the competitors for Men's Money in the Bank 2023

This year's MITB ladder match has a lot of fan favorites and skillful superstars in the mix. Although the Stamford-based promotion is thinking about awarding Knight the victory, he has some other competitors.

As per BWE via Xero News, WWE's favorites for the Money in the Bank 2023 are LA Knight or Damian Priest. There were previous reports that Logan Paul was also considered to put more eyes on the company. However, that's not also the case.

The report also states that Triple H doesn't want The Maverick to win the MITB contract. However, there are discussions of having the YouTuber feud with Knight after the event.

What is LA Knight's goal for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank 2023 ladder match?

Due to the high volume of stars and the involvement of ladders, one of the things fans expect during the bout is major spots throughout the match. However, this is something the SmackDown star is going to avoid.

The 40-year-old shared that one has to "keep your head on a swivel" and will try not to do anything stupid. He shared that while others will do big stunts and coll moments, he will focus on grabbing the briefcase.

It remains to be seen if LA Knight will indeed walk out as the winner of Money in the Bank 2023 or if another star will take away his moment.

