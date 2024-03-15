LA Knight must add a stipulation in potential WrestleMania 40 challenge to AJ Styles 

On The Road to WrestleMania 40, the rivalry between LA Knight and AJ Styles has been exciting to watch. When Styles attacked Knight inside the Elimination Chamber, it was an outcome not many expected. While The Phenomenal One did have his reasons, no one thought he would appear in Australia.

Regardless, he did, and now it has led to a full-blown feud between the two. This feud will most likely be settled at WrestleMania 40. However, given there are so many great matches at the PLE, Knight can make this match even better by adding a stipulation to it. He could make the bout a Last Man Standing match or a Street Fight.

Knight could add any stipulation. Given the animosity the duo shares, adding a stipulation would be a good addition to The Megastar's first-ever WrestleMania match. It would also be a special attraction to the PLE itself.

Also, given LA Knight mentioned he wants to create a legacy in WWE, it would be in his best interest to add a stipulation so that he can gain the momentum he seems to have lost in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see Knight and Styles potentially clash at WrestleMania 40.

LA Knight recently spoke about what it was like facing Roman Reigns

Even though LA Knight might have lost his momentum in recent times, one simply can't deny the amazing run he had in 2023. From teaming up with John Cena against The Bloodline to facing Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in 2023, Knight had a very successful year.

Recently, during a conversation with Gorilla Position, The Megastar revealed how it felt facing Roman Reigns. Knight mentioned that Reigns must be asked what he learned from him. He said:

"[What did you learn from The Tribal Chief?] You should probably ask him what he learned from me. You know, that was... Man, I've got so many different thoughts on that one and I don't wanna give you all of them. [Was it a negative experience?] No, not at all. But, you know, in my mind there's some thought to, well, maybe that shouldn't have happened at that point in time,"

The SmackDown star further added:

"Maybe there should've been a little bit more of a climb on the way there. But, at the same time, things were at such a rapid pace, I think that there was almost kind of, 'All right, well, we're just gonna throw him out there, sink or swim. Son of a b*tch swam like crazy. So, I think I'm also, you know, getting my bearings as far as being a fan favorite if you will." [11:29 - 12:23]

While LA Knight already has what it takes to become a champion, he might have to spend some time and win matches before he challenges for the world championship again. Until then, it will be interesting to see who wins the feud between LA Knight and AJ Styles.

