LA Knight to pull a wild card on WWE SmackDown? Exploring its inevitability and more

LA Knight has risen to prominence this year enabling him to become one of the most sought-after stars in WWE. Many considered his age to be a hindrance but the 40-year-old persevered to prove them wrong. Known for his in-ring and mic skills and witty persona, the wrestling fraternity has taken to his charms.

At Payback earlier this month, Knight defeated The Miz in a singles match with John Cena as special guest referee. Tensions arose when the 16-time world champion attempted to prevent a countout by shoving Knight away from the A-Lister.

All seemed well following the match when Cena acknowledged LA Knight's win and stated his respect for him. However, in the weeks that followed, the SummerSlam Battle Royal winner expressed his displeasure with John Cena's attitude at the Premium Live Event. Thus, hinting at a potential blockbuster feud between the two.

On the other hand, there are massive reports of WWE being vested in splitting the Tag Team Championships to their respective brands. The current champions - Damian Priest and Finn Balor appeared on the blue brand last week to send the tag team division a bold statement.

Knight is set to face The Miz in a rematch on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Additionally, John Cena will be a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Given their brief history, a collision among all WWE stars is bound to take place. In the likelihood that John Cena and LA Knight put aside their differences and work in unison, they could create a sturdy tag team. And could contend for the SmackDown Tag Team titles on the perchance of a title split and going back to it's initial setup of a brand division.

This would also bode well for the multi-time WWE Champion who has hinted at retirement not being too far away and the impact of his two-decade wrestling career on his body. This would also work as an ideal catalyst for the SmackDown star to get his first title win on the main roster.

If history has been any indication, the forceful fusion of two WWE stars to work together, while sharing great disdain oddly works in their favor and emerging victorious.

LA Knight and WWE negotiating on contract extension

Prior to his association with WWE in 2021, LA Knight competed on NWA and IMPACT Wrestling. He was on NXT for a year before making his main roster debut as Max Dupri. Shortly after, he ditched the persona and resumed his cheeky, witty LA Knight gimmick which was a fan favorite.

Earlier this year, Triple H pointed out that LA Knight was on the company's radar and they had mega plans in store for the star. There were reports running rampant on his contract status with WWE. It seems he signed a five year deal with the Stamford based company and is not budging until 2025. However, they wanted to extend it with both parties involved in negotiations.

Given his push and immense admiration on WWE administration and executives it will not be surprising if the 40-year old wins a championship before the year ends.

What do you think of LA Knight and John Cena teaming up for the Tag Team titles? Sound off in the comments.

