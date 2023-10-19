LA Knight to pull out a wildcard against Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Analyzing cruciality of decision

Following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it appears that LA Knight is poised to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title at Crown Jewel 2023.

During the blue show's opening segment, The Megastar confronted The Tribal Chief. He faced Solo Sikoa in the main event only to be met with an unexpected spear from Reigns after the match.

Looking ahead to the upcoming edition of the SmackDown, Knight might pull out a wildcard. He could bring in Rikishi and take his help in the battle against The Bloodline Leader.

This speculation gains weight from a recent tweet by the WWE Hall of Famer himself. He posted a finger-pointing up emoji, seemingly alluding to the "We the Ones" tagline of the Samoan faction. The potential scenario that may unfold could involve Knight bringing Rikishi to the show to take on the entire Bloodline faction. Despite having John Cena in his corner, Knight is struggling to level the playing field against the formidable Bloodline.

Rikishi could play a crucial role in thwarting potential attacks from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. As the father of Sikoa and Uso, the Hall of Famer's appearance in this feud could add layers of anticipation and family drama. Furthermore, if he does make an unexpected appearance, he may also address the simmering tensions between the Samoan twins.

It's worth noting that Rikishi has dropped several hints and teases in the past about a potential return to the company for The Bloodline Saga, although nothing concrete has materialized. It will be intriguing to see whether the Stamford-based Promotion will finally bring about the long-awaited cameo from Rikishi during the on-going feud between Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

LA Knight to get a response from The Bloodline on the upcoming SmackDown

After the challenge was laid down in front of The Tribal Chief last week, fans are eagerly awaiting his response. Recently, the company unveiled a promo video for the upcoming show, prominently featuring The Bloodline and LA Knight. The promotional material hinted that the audience will finally learn how The Bloodline will respond to the bold challenge presented by The Megastar.

It's worth noting that as of the moment, Roman Reigns is not officially listed for the next episode of SmackDown. He is currently advertised for the October 27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the official website of Fiserv Forum Arena which will host the show.

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline Saga continues to unfold in the upcoming week.

