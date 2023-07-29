LA Knight to receive major title shot after all? Major loophole on SmackDown could pave the way!

LA Knight was considered for big things following Money in the Bank, especially after Triple H's comments. He was also speculated to win the MITB contract, which was eventually won by Damian Priest.

Last week, the 40-year-old competed in a Fatal Four Way match featuring Cameron Grimes, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus to reach the finals of the United States Title Invitational. Mysterio won the bout and faced Santos Escobar on the latest episode of the show. However, the legend got injured, and the match was handed to Escobar. It is uncertain whether Mysterio's injury is legit or in kayfabe. However, WWE could have something else in mind entirely.

The 39-year-old Escobar was also spotted with taping on his left shoulder during the bout. If both LWO members are unable to compete in the future, LA Knight could step up to the spotlight and face Austin Theory for the US Title. The two have clashed at varied live events.

WWE has been vocal about Knight's push stating, "Good things come to those who wait." A US Title win would be an apt way to enhance LA Knight's current run on SmackDown.

LA Knight was recently confronted by Sheamus

Before SmackDown in Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago, LA Knight confronted Hit Row. He took on Ashante Adonis on the latest edition of the blue brand and walked out as the winner. The star also had some harsh words for the group.

The SmackDown star was then confronted by Sheamus after the bout in Adam Pearce's office. The former world champion mocked Knight, and the duo are slated to have a match on SmackDown next week.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023