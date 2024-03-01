LA Knight to recruit former WWE champions as back-up against AJ Styles ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring potential twist

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber, LA Knight was viciously attacked by AJ Styles. This act by The Phenomenal One was a surprise since he wasn't scheduled to be part of the match. However, he made a surprise appearance during the contest and launched an attack on The Megastar.

With this attack, WWE has hinted at a match between LA Knight and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. While this would be a decent match for both, there is a chance more superstars could be involved. On SmackDown, Knight could recruit a duo to help him against Styles.

The duo in question is former tag team champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Over the last few months, The O.C. has had a rough patch with Styles, leading to the latter slapping Anderson. This could be why the duo could agree to help Knight on SmackDown.

WWE can make this angle more exciting by booking the Wolf Dogs to back AJ Styles. The reason why Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin must be booked can be attributed to The O.C.'s presence on NXT. During their time on the developmental brand, Anderson and Gallows revealed they were there to win tag team gold.

Hence, a three-on-three feud would work well since Wolf Dogs are currently the NXT Tag Team Champions, and Bron Breakker is on SmackDown. While the angle is speculative, it can be very exciting if it takes place leading up to WrestleMania 40.

AJ Styles commented on attacking LA Knight at Elimination Chamber

Since returning to SmackDown in December 2023, AJ Styles has been a different man. While he did have a few reasons to attack LA Knight, no one expected him to vent out his frustrations the way he did at Elimination Chamber. Recently, Styles revealed the reason behind his actions.

During an appearance on the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, The Phenomenal One mentioned Knight was the reason he couldn't be in the Elimination Chamber match. Further, Styles also said Knight had to pay the price for getting into his business.

AJ Styles said:

"I was hiding out because I'm committed to the beating that I was gonna give LA Knight. He's the reason why I wasn't in the Elimination [Chamber match] in the first place. For some reason, he needed to be on their commentary team... You know what, he's a turd and he had to pay the price for putting his - getting in my business. I'm glad I'm not the only one who thinks that [LA Knight is a piece of human garbage]," said Styles.

From his statements and actions, it's clear that AJ Styles isn't fond of LA Knight. The latter will reciprocate the same feelings, given AJ was the one who cost him a world title shot at Elimination Chamber. Hence, it will be interesting to see how this feud continues on SmackDown.

