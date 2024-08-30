LA Knight’s past to come back and haunt him on WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring the chances

LA Knight will appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. He has announced a United States Championship Open Challenge, and it will be interesting to see who answers it.

Fans have since been speculating about who might step up to face him, with names like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Giovanni Vinci being mentioned. However, there's also a possibility that a past rival could make a surprising appearance, that being none other than the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy.

LA Knight was in a feud with Bray Wyatt in early 2023, culminating in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble. This match was Bray's last televised bout before his untimely passing later in the year. Uncle Howdy, who played a pivotal role during the feud, could potentially return to settle unfinished business with LA Knight.

Bo Dallas, the man behind Uncle Howdy, might be the one to answer the US Title Open Challenge on SmackDown.

Former WWE champion wants a rematch against LA Knight

LA Knight ended Logan Paul's reign as the United States Champion at WWE SummerSlam, but The Maverick believes the rivalry is far from over.

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul mentioned that he intends to return for a rematch against LA Knight. He pointed out that his foot was on the rope when the referee counted to three, which, in his view, entitles him to another shot at the title.

“At the end of the day, it's always going to be my belt. It's my belt. I see it on him, but everyone knows that US Title is mine. So you can have it for now, for the time being, but I'm coming back for a rematch because I don't know if y'all saw... My foot was on the rope; it was on the rope on number three. One, two, and my foot just bounced off the rope. In wrestling terms, that means it doesn't count," said Paul.

It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul answers LA Knight's open challenge on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

