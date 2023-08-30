LA Knight to win a title soon? 42-year-old might just be his lucky charm

Over the past few months, LA Knight has seemingly become one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster, as he often receives positive reactions from fans. He is currently engaged in a feud against The Miz, and both stars are also set to lock horns at the upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023.

Since his victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023, LA Knight has been positioned for a significant push in the company. The Megastar's rivalry with The A-Lister has been a prominent part of WWE TV across RAW and SmackDown. Moreover, The Miz's recent impersonation of Knight on the red brand suggests that the company views him as a major star.

For those unaware, The Miz has used the impersonation angle in some high-profile rivalries in the past when he was feuding with top names like The Rock and John Cena. The company's plan to revisit such an iconic segment for The A-Lister's feud with Knight could signify that the creative team plans to give The Megastar similar recognition as The Great One and Cena.

The creative's recent treatment of Knight strongly indicates that WWE has high hopes for the former Million Dollar Champion's future. Considering his resemblance to veterans who have achieved championship success, Knight could soon secure gold on the company's main roster, possibly after Payback 2023.

As the September 2 event inches closer, fans are eagerly anticipating Knight's next move. Many are rooting for him to defeat his 42-year-old rival at Payback.

WWE reportedly has major plans for LA Knight

Besides the recent clues, some reports have also suggested that WWE intends to elevate Knight's status in the company.

The company recently protected Knight's credibility when he lost to Austin Theory after Miz interfered in their number one contenders match on SmackDown. This move could also hint that WWE creative doesn't want The Megastar to take clean losses before eventually winning a title.

Knight is a former Million Dollar Champion

Given his trajectory, a victory for LA Knight over The Miz at Payback 2023 is highly probable, further establishing him as a top talent. Amid his rising popularity, a championship opportunity for Knight is certainly in the cards. The United States Championship seems like a logical next step, especially considering the absence of a top titleholder from the blue brand like Roman Reigns.

WWE could also set up LA Knight to kickstart a World Heavyweight Championship program with Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see which title The Megastar would potentially pursue in the future.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE