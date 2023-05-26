The World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles is one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of WWE Night of Champions. Both stars bested a multitude of competitors to get to this position, including Bobby Lashley, Edge, and Finn Balor.

Four years ago, Rollins and Styles put on a stellar performance for the Universal Title. They now have the opportunity to outshine that bout. Fans on Twitter are giving their own opinions on how the match will pan out and they believe that a few surprises are in store, rather than obvious finishes.

Here are four fan theories for the World Heavyweight Championship match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions.

#4. AJ Styles stuns the WWE Universe by defeating Seth Rollins

SlappadabRo.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE Those Seth Rollins interviews are going to be great rewatches next week when AJ Styles is the new & first WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Those Seth Rollins interviews are going to be great rewatches next week when AJ Styles is the new & first WWE World Heavyweight Champion. https://t.co/buUGT5si2Q

The Visionary is arguably the favorite to win the world championship introduced in April. However, Triple H doesn’t usually book the obvious. AJ Styles and The OC shifting to RAW will be a bit problematic but not something fans will mind in the long run.

Judging by the interviews, Seth Rollins looks more confident to win at Night of Champions. However, a Twitter fan believes it to be a show. The Phenomenal One undoubtedly has the ability to give legitimacy to the new world title so his victory will be well-received by the Arabian audience.

#3. A WWE Hall of Famer returns in emphatic fashion

Da Man held the World Heavyweight Title for 84 days in WWE

Last seen at the Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Goldberg hasn’t hung up his wrestling boots. He is currently a free agent. Talks of his retirement match against Sting in an event in Israel are ongoing although one crazy fan theory believes he still has another WWE run left in him.

A former World Heavyweight Champion, Goldberg is being backed to return and embark on yet another title reign. Chances of a surprise entry in the World Title match at WWE Night of Champions seems impossible but stranger things have happened in the past.

#2. A surreal interference leads to AJ Styles’ defeat

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Karrion Kross is coming for AJ Styles, I see.



That, and teasing a future feud with Grayson Waller, basically confirms he's staying on SmackDown and not going to RAW right?



...



So then what happens if he wins the world title next Saturday? 🤔



#SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hmm.Karrion Kross is coming for AJ Styles, I see.That, and teasing a future feud with Grayson Waller, basically confirms he's staying on SmackDown and not going to RAW right?...So then what happens if he wins the world title next Saturday? 🤔 Hmm.Karrion Kross is coming for AJ Styles, I see. That, and teasing a future feud with Grayson Waller, basically confirms he's staying on SmackDown and not going to RAW right?...So then what happens if he wins the world title next Saturday? 🤔 #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Rn3QNxMiZj

Karrion Kross’ first opponent after the WWE Draft has been decided after a shuffle of the tarot cards. The TollMan will lock horns with AJ Styles on SmackDown in what is believed to be the first of many fights in their future feud. Spoiler alert, Styles will likely pick up the win this Friday.

A persistent heel, Kross may not forget the defeat he suffered at the hands of the World Heavyweight Title contender. A fan theory suggests he is going to cost Styles the match at WWE Night of Champions out of spite. Edge has also been theorized to turn heel on AJ Styles as he broke his dreams of capturing the World Title for one final run.

#1. Brock Lesnar joins the World Heavyweight Championship action at WWE Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar has fond memories of the World Heavyweight Title

Cody Rhodes refused to nurse the broken arm he suffered this Monday. He is still set to compete against Brock Lesnar. However, scripting his storyline injury may have a different reason rather than showing his resilience.

Speculations of Brock Lesnar competing for the new World Title took Twitter by storm when he took an interested glance at the gold. Rhodes’ injury has further fueled the theories. The Beast Incarnate is believed to take out The American Nightmare once again at WWE Night of Champions, following which he could force himself into the championship match.

If the 10-time world champion is the third competitor for the World Heavyweight Championship, he will logically be the favorite. There is also the possibility of Cody Rhodes costing him the match after returning as the title match is supposed to be the first event of WWE Night of Champions.

