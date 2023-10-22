Legendary 20-time WWE champion to retire John Cena at WrestleMania 40? Analysing why it must happen!

Since John Cena made his return to WWE, fans have poured in plenty of love for the legendary superstar. During his ongoing run with the Stamford-based promotion, Cena has been part of several memorable moments. While the 16-time world champion teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline, Cena is now looking to register his first singles win since 2018.

At Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena is expected to face Solo Sikoa in a singles match. While this contest would probably be Cena's last in his current run with WWE, the match could hold great significance. At the Saudi-based premium live event, the Stamford-based promotion could begin planting seeds for Cena's retirement at WrestleMania 40.

If WWE books Randy Orton to return at Crown Jewel, The Viper's comeback could lead to a possible rivalry with Cena. Orton could return and cost Cena his match against Solo Sikoa. While Cena will most likely go back to acting after the PLE, closer to WrestleMania 40, he could make his return and confront Orton for costing him an important victory.

While the angle is speculative, if it happens, Cena on his return near WrestleMania 40, would receive a great pop. The match between the duo would also make sense if it were Cena's retirement match, as the 16-time world champion has shared a long history with Orton. The Viper would be the perfect man to give Cena his farewell.

John Cena recently shared a heartwarming message with the WWE Universe

John Cena's return on SmackDown has been nothing short of spectacular. Since returning to the blue brand, Cena has captivated audiences and delivered several memorable moments. The 16-time world champion also made an appearance on NXT, which was highly appreciated. Overall, several fans are grateful for Cena's return.

However, John Cena is himself grateful to the WWE Universe. Recently, on social media platform X, Cena shared a message in which he expressed his gratitude towards the WWE Universe. The leader of Cenation also added that he was grateful to be together with the WWE Universe through ups and downs. John Cena wrote:

"It’s you. It’s me. It’s us. Thank you to the incredible crowd at #Smackdown and @WWE Universe for allowing me to continue to spend time with you. Good & bad, ups and downs I am grateful for every second we spend together."

It's heartwarming to see Cena acknowledge his fans. This is one reason why Cena is loved around the world. While the former world champion will soon leave WWE to return to Hollywood, he will certainly be back in the near future. It will be interesting to see what's next in his current run with the company.