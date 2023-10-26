Legendary duo to move to WWE SmackDown and challenge The Judgment Day? Exploring potential hint

The WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised by The Judgment Day's meteoric climb on Monday Night RAW.

Given their current dominance in the tag team division, any team facing Finn Balor and Damian Priest will have the reset of the faction to deal with as well if they hope to win the belts.

This week on SmackDown, the legendary duo of Kofi Kingston and Xaviers Wood could move to the Blue brand and begin a feud with Judgment Day. They recently sent a message to RAW and SmackDown's general managers, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

Xavier Woods claimed on RAW Talk that he and Kingston are competing to regain the tag titles.

"We are fighting to climb the ranks in this division so that we can then again become WWE World Tag Team Champions. That's gonna happen here on Monday Night RAW. Maybe we go talk to a man named Adam Pearce. Considering that match we had was so piercing," said Woods

His tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, also mentioned that Nick Aldis could give them a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

"If Pearce won't give us that tag match, you know, we used to run SmackDown, maybe we'll go talk to Nick Aldis because SmackDown's gonna want all this," said Kingston. [H/T: Fightful]

The New Day could defeat The Judgment Day

In the past few months, the Tag Team titles scene has revolved around The Judgment Day storyline, and a battle against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the titles would bring a new dynamic into the tag division.

The New Day has enjoyed astronomical success as a tag team for the past 10 years in WWE. The group has won the coveted tag team championship 12 times.

When the time comes, a clash between the New Day and The Judgment Day is unavoidable. If the duo moves to SmackDown and starts a feud with Judgment Day, we could see new undisputed tag team champions soon.

