Legendary star must return to WWE after 9 years and help Bayley overcome Damage CTRL due to their real-life relationship

The Road to WWE WrestleMania XL has witnessed the implosion of Damage CTRL following the betrayal of Bayley by the remaining members of the faction. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner will lock horns with WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at The Show of Shows next month in the hope of seeking redemption.

However, considering the odds are stacked against her due to the numbers game, the former Damage CTRL leader could do with some external support. A legendary name who is currently not a part of the Stamford-based promotion and would be willing to help Bayley is AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion, who last appeared on WWE programming in 2015, is friends with The Role Model in real life.

AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, is also a friend of Bayley. The Best in The World returned to WWE last November. Hence, the chances of AJ coming back to the company are now higher than they ever were in the last nine years.

For those unaware, Bayley suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL on the latest edition of SmackDown. While Naomi came out to even the odds, it proved inadequate. During the assault, fans expected Bianca Belair to intervene.

However, The EST had previously clarified to Naomi that Bayley didn't deserve any support. Belair's reluctance is rooted in her rivalry with the Bayley-led faction in the past. If Belair changes her mind and decides to help the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner, it would still be a three-on-four situation, so Lee returning to help The Role Model would finally help her even the odds against Damage CTRL.

AJ Lee lists two reasons behind her WWE departure

AJ Lee teamed up with Paige and Naomi against The Bella Twins and Natalya for a Six-Woman Tag Team match on RAW after WrestleMania 31. The match proved to be her final outing in the promotion.

In her memoir, the former Divas Champion listed two reasons behind her departure. Lee revealed that she had permanently damaged her cervical spine. The second reason was related to CM Punk's controversial departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2014.

It would be interesting to see if AJ Lee returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Will AJ Lee ever return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion