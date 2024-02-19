Legendary world champion to return after 777 days and aid Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns? Exploring the chances

When it comes to Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Roman Reigns are on opposing sides of the spectrum, posing a threat to the Rhodes story's culmination.

The Tribal Chief's remarkable championship reign has benefited from the backing he has gotten from The Bloodline. As we await his next defense, we can expect the same degree of support from The Great One. However, Cody Rhodes has earned his fair share of support and could garner much more at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Seth Rollins supported The American Nightmare's decision to battle Reigns, and Triple H has also confirmed that the main event will not be changing despite The Rock demanding Hunter to fix it.

However, The Game could surprise fans at WrestleMania by bringing back a former World Champion after 777 days in support of Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. The name in question is former Universal Champion Goldberg.

There would be no other superstar more fitting to match the charisma and presence of The Great One than Bill Goldberg if WWE were to arrange a tag team bout for WrestleMania Night One, pitting The Rock and Reigns against Rhodes.

Goldberg last competed in the Elimination Chamber 2022 event in Saudi Arabia in a losing effort to Roman Reigns. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the renowned wrestler discussed the prospect of a return and retirement bout.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never," said Goldberg. [H/T SeScoops]

It remains to be seen if Goldberg will return to support Cody Rhodes in his war against The Rock and Roman Reigns. The chances of this happening are extremely low. Let's wait and watch.

Goldberg made his WWE debut against The Rock

The Rock took a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion after losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2002. However, he returned in early 2003 with an entirely different mentality, embracing his villainous persona and defeating iconic names like Steve Austin.

After conquering the Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 19, The Rock looked to be on his way out. However, his path took an unexpected turn when he encountered the debut of Goldberg on RAW following WrestleMania.

A bout was set for Backlash 2003, where Goldberg defeated The Great One in the main event.

It remains to be seen if these legends will share the ring once again in April. At this time, it's mere speculation.

