Legendary WWE duo to make an appearance at Night of Champions 2023?

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will lock horns with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions 2023. However, this could turn into something bigger as it could lead to the return of WWE Hall of Famers, Afa and Sika.

As you may know, The Head of the Table is dedicating his Night of Champions encounter to The Wild Samoans. Hence, the odds of the legendary WWE duo making an appearance on Saturday can't be ruled out.

There are several ways the company could book their potential return. Given WWE recently teased The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer becoming the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions on Saturday, one such possible way could see the former WWC tag team champions making their presence felt during the match to ensure a win for The Bloodline.

Afa and Sika could return during the championship match to distract the former Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter. This could end up costing the current champs their tag team titles. This potential angle would not only send social media into a frenzy but also act as an apt explanation for Sami and KO's loss.

On another note, while it could be anybody's game at Night of Champions, many believe that The Bloodline will prevail over Sami and Owens on Saturday. Meanwhile, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that The Tribal Chief may have to relinquish one of his titles if WWE crowns The Bloodline as the new tag champions at Night of Champions 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the Hall of Famer said:

"Now people ask me what happens if Solo and Roman win the belts when Roman's got both titles. So back in the old-school days, he'd have to give up something." [29:16 - 29:30]

Check out the full video below:

What else is in store at WWE Night of Champions 2023?

Apart from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, fans will witness several other mouth-watering matches at Night of Champions 2023.

While Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya, The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Asuka at the event in a WrestleMania rematch.

Furthermore, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship are also scheduled for Saturday.

Are you excited about WWE Night of Champions 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes