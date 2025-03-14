Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to kick two former WWE champions out of The Judgment Day? Exploring why it is possible

WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are trying to get The Judgment Day back on track. The Miracle Kid teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi ahead of the Elimination Chamber. While she and Dom plan to do more good for the heel crew, it could make them kick out former World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

Dominik Mysterio has been pitching the idea of getting a new member in The Judgment Day for several weeks. However, The Prince has been completely against it and isn’t ready to replace his injured tag team partner, JD McDonagh. Instead, he has blamed Dom several times for getting the fellow Irishman injured in the first place.

The former two-time NXT North American Champion hasn’t quit bringing up the topic despite this and is primarily discussing it with Liv Morgan. The lack of strength in numbers was especially felt when The Judgment Day couldn’t take out Bron Breakker a few weeks ago. Especially when Balor couldn’t do anything despite having a steel chair in his hands.

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion hasn’t been winning any of his matches lately. On top of it, he is constantly trying to bring the other members down and downplaying their achievements when he has nothing to show for himself. Moreover, being the only person in the group who is against the addition of new members isn’t really helping Balor’s case.

This could force Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to kick The Prince out of the faction. Additionally, they could also cut JD McDonagh out of the heel crew since he has more loyalty towards his tag team partner. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Liv Morgan could bring a popular duo back to WWE

As Dominik Mysterio is looking for new members, Liv Morgan could propose to recruit Rusev and Lana to The Judgment Day. Wrestling as Miro in the AEW, The Bulgarian Brute recently left the promotion in February 2025. Notably, CJ Perry also doesn’t have any active contracts with a company.

Since The Judgment Day is currently trying to take down Bron Breakker, Rusev would be the perfect enforcer to counter The Dog. The three-time United States Champion could ambush the current Intercontinental Champion and punish him with his submission move, The Accolade.

Additionally, he could also challenge Breakker for his IC Title and bring more gold to the faction after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. With the Women's Tag Team Champions in her corner, Lana could also challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for the purple and black faction.

