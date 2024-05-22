Liv Morgan needs to strengthen alliance with absent WWE star to dethrone Becky Lynch 

Liv Morgan is on her revenge tour in WWE and is set to clash with Becky Lynch in a Women's World Championship match at King and Queen of the Ring. In addition to her upcoming title bout, she is also a topic of conversation due to potential hints suggesting an alliance with Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day.

As Liv prepares for another opportunity at the title, she may need to strengthen her alliance with the absent WWE star Raquel Rodriguez to dethrone Lynch as the Women's World Champion. The 33-year-old is currently inactive as she is struggling with MCAS.

In this article, we will discuss why Liv Morgan should strengthen her alliance with Raquel.

Liv Morgan and Raquel are former Women's Tag team Champions

Last year, during WrestleMania season, Liv and Raquel shared a strong bond of friendship on television and even formed a tag team.

They competed in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way tag match at WrestleMania 39 but were unfortunately defeated.

However, on the April 10, 2023, episode of RAW, Morgan and Raquel captured the Women's Tag Team Titles by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, who replaced an injured Lita.

However, their tag team title reign was short-lived as Raquel suffered an injury and was forced to relinquish their titles just 39 days later. Given their history and close bond, Raquel's return to aid Liv Morgan would make sense.

Furthermore, this could re-form their alliance, but this time as a villainous tag team.

Raquel had a heated rivalry with Rhea Ripley

As weeks go by, hints have suggested that Liv Morgan may join The Judgment Day, possibly replacing Rhea Ripley.

Given the heated rivalry between Raquel and Ripley, it's possible that the latter might help Morgan defeat Becky Lynch to become the Women's World Champion.

This could put Liv in a better position to confront the Eradicator, as whenever Rhea returns, Morgan and Raquel could join forces to take her down.

It could mark a fresh storyline for Raquel Rodriguez's return

Teaming up with Liv Morgan and helping her secure the Women's World Title from Becky Lynch could also serve as a fresh storyline for the 33-year-old star.

With Liv currently enjoying the spotlight among fans, aligning with Raquel upon her return could be an effective way to redirect some of that attention to Rodriguez as well.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, if the former tag team champion assists Morgan in capturing the championship, Raquel could turn on her in the future and vie for a Women's World Title shot herself.