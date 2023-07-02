Liv Morgan pays tribute to popular British icon at Money in the Bank? Taking a look at the signature look!

Liv Morgan arrived at the O2 Arena for Money in the Bank to a huge pop from the crowd. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion wore a custom outfit that paid tribute to a popular British icon for her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Morgan paid tribute to Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice of Spice Girls, at Money in the Bank. The 29-year-old star’s outfit featured the United Kingdom flag, similar to what the British icon used to wear during her time with Spice Girls.

Check out Morgan’s ring attire for Money in the Bank below:

It is worth mentioning that Morgan returned from injury two weeks ago on SmackDown. The popular star reunited with Raquel Rodriguez as they challenged for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Liv Morgan was expected to remain out of action for months, but WWE apparently miscalculated the timeframe for her return just like they did with a former champion 16 years ago. The star in question is the winner of the 2007 Money in the Bank ladder match, Mr. Kennedy.

The former United States Champion was misdiagnosed with a triceps injury shortly after he had won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23. His status at the time forced Vince McMahon to put the briefcase on Edge. The rest was history.

Liv Morgan pins Ronda Rousey after stunning betrayal at Money in the Bank

Fans at the O2 Arena and those watching at home witnessed a shocking turn of events as Shayna Baszler turned heel on her partner and best friend, Ronda Rousey, at Money in the Bank.

The Queen of Spades attacked the Baddest Woman on the Planet just as she was about to retain the tag titles.

The beatdown allowed Liv Morgan to pin Ronda’s lifeless body. Morgan had previously pinned the Baddest Woman on the Planet for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the 2022 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

It remains to be seen if Shayna will explain her actions on SmackDown next week.

