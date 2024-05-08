Liv Morgan's subtle Judgment Day tease after RAW might not be for Dominik Mysterio; she has history with another member!

Liv Morgan has made it clear that she wants to take everything away from former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and her plan includes The Judgment Day as well.

Over the last couple of episodes of Monday Night RAW, we have seen Morgan targeting Dominik Mysterio, but her plan could include another member of the faction: Finn Balor.

Amid internal issues in The Judgment Day, Balor could see his future outside the faction or could turn on the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest.

Liv Morgan wants Rhea Ripley to be alone when she returns to action

Liv Morgan wants to see The Judgment Day break up so that Rhea Ripley is alone when she returns from her shoulder injury. This will be another step in her plan to take everything away from Mami.

To do so, though, she needs to convince both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor to leave the faction. Mysterio already has issues with Priest and has been linked with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma since WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Balor has no direction at the moment when it comes to singles competition, while his loss to Jey Uso in the King of the Ring qualifiers made things worse. So, leaving The Judgment Day could be a likely scenario for him going forward.

Finn Balor could turn on Damian Priest and pursue the World Heavyweight Championship

At Backlash, we saw Damian Priest direct his fury at Finn Balor after the latter assaulted Jey Uso following Priest's victory.

Even though it seems that the two Judgment Day leaders are on the same page, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Balor turns on Priest and challenges him for the title. That way, he would leave the faction, and Liv Morgan could get involved by convincing Balor that he deserves more and that Judgment Day can no longer help him reach the top.

Liv Morgan has teamed up with Finn Balor against The Judgment Day before

Liv Morgan and Finn Balor have some history, as they had teamed up against The Judgment Day before Balor joined the faction.

Morgan and Balor teamed up with AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event back in 2022 when Edge led the faction. Even though they were unsuccessful, Morgan could attempt to convince Balor to leave the stable and team up with her again to take down Ripley (when she is back) and Priest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback